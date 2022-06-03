PagerDuty slumps despite 'strong' Q1, guidance; SaaS stocks move lower

Jun. 03, 2022 2:14 PM ETPagerDuty, Inc. (PD), CRM-USD, ADBE, WDAYNOWBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment

PagerDuty cloud computing startup advertisement

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) shares slumped nearly 6% on Friday even as the cloud computing software company posted strong first-quarter results and raised its guidance.
For the period ending April 30, the company lost an adjusted 4 cents per share on $85.4M in sales, up 34% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting a loss of 8 cents per share on $82.7M in revenue.
Monness, Crespi, Hardt analyst Brian White noted that PagerDuty (PD) has "a large opportunity in the real-time digital operations market," but with concerns about the global economy tipping into a recession and rising geopolitical risks, the environment for tech stocks is not favorable.
PagerDuty (PD) shares fell nearly 6% to $26.01 on Friday, while other cloud computing stocks, such as Salesforce (CRM), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) and ServiceNow (NOW) all declined as well, led by a 3.5% drop in Workday.
San Francisco-based PagerDuty (PD) also said its revenue forecast for the second-quarter and full-year.
It now expects second-quarter sales to be between $87M and $89M, with full-year sales between $364M and $369M, up from a prior outlook of $360M to $366M.
White raised his second-quarter and full-year sales forecasts on back of the guidance bump, noting the "positive" tone on the earnings call.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.