NYSE: PD PagerDuty () shares slumped nearly 6% on Friday even as the cloud computing software company posted strong first-quarter results and raised its guidance.

For the period ending April 30, the company lost an adjusted 4 cents per share on $85.4M in sales, up 34% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting a loss of 8 cents per share on $82.7M in revenue.

Monness, Crespi, Hardt analyst Brian White noted that PagerDuty ( PD ) has "a large opportunity in the real-time digital operations market," but with concerns about the global economy tipping into a recession and rising geopolitical risks, the environment for tech stocks is not favorable.

fell nearly 6% to $26.01 on Friday, while other cloud computing stocks, such as Salesforce ( NASDAQ: ADBE NASDAQ: WDAY PagerDuty ( PD ) shareson Friday, while other cloud computing stocks, such as Salesforce ( CRM ), Adobe (), Workday () and ServiceNow ( NOW ) all declined as well, led by a 3.5% drop in Workday.

San Francisco-based PagerDuty ( PD ) also said its revenue forecast for the second-quarter and full-year.

It now expects second-quarter sales to be between $87M and $89M, with full-year sales between $364M and $369M, up from a prior outlook of $360M to $366M.

White raised his second-quarter and full-year sales forecasts on back of the guidance bump, noting the "positive" tone on the earnings call.