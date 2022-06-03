Deere (NYSE:DE) announced plans late Thursday to move its tractor cab production to Mexico from its Waterloo, Iowa, citing a tight labor market in the U.S. that has raised costs for domestic manufacturers who are already coping with high inflation.

The company said it expects to complete the transfer of cab operations to its components plant in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, by 2024, potentially affecting ~250 workers.

Deere (DE) employs more than 6,600 workers in Iowa, including 1,500 at the Waterloo plant.

"The decision to move cab production ensures the company can balance workforce needs within the tight labor market, while also ensuring Waterloo can open up floor space to manufacture new products," the company said.

Deere (DE) recently reported better than expected Q2 results but warned about difficulties in securing parts for its heavy machinery.