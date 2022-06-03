Philips recalls more than 66K ventilators over power issue
Jun. 03, 2022 2:40 PM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Philips (NYSE:PHG) is recalling more than 56K V60 and V60 Plus ventilators in the U.S. due to an internal power issue that may cause the machine to shut down unexpectedly, with or without a warning.
- As of April 14, there have been reports of one death and four injuries related to the devices.
- The ventilators were distributed between May 1, 2009 and December 22, 2021.
- The U.S. FDA considers the recall a Class I, the most serious type.
- In April, Philips (PHG) issued a voluntary recall notification/field safety notice over the issue.