Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) +1.2% in Friday's trading to lead the Dow Jones index, capping a 12% run off a recent closing low of $197.82 hit on May 20.

Bank of America's Michael Feniger reiterated a Neutral rating on the company while raising his price target to $224 from $215, saying an event held yesterday with Denise Johnson, Caterpillar's (CAT) President of Resource Industries, was "encouraging," with "no signs of a slowdown from customers, services a bigger portion of the mix vs. prior cycle, partnerships are unlocking new opportunities, and tech investments are bearing fruit."

"CAT's tech leadership is impressive," Feniger wrote, and "a more significant, sustained step up in pricing power could help illustrate that CAT is getting fully rewarded for its tech and underpin a re-rating story."

The analyst sees underground mining as a growth opportunity, with the company benefiting as miners focus on zero emission targets by providing mine sites with more and cleaner power sources.

Caterpillar (CAT) is "experiencing strong demand across its portfolio, and this momentum is expected to continue for the remainder of 2022," GS Analytics writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.