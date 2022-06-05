Coupa Software Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Jun. 05, 2022 5:35 PM ETCoupa Software Incorporated (COUP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, June 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $190.69M (+14.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COUP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 18 downward.