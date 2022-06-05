HealthEquity Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Jun. 05, 2022 5:35 PM ETHealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, June 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-35.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $203.98M (+7.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HQY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.