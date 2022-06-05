NGL Energy Partners Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Jun. 05, 2022 5:35 PM ETNGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, June 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (+110.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.43B (+38.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NGL has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.