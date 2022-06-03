FCC asks for more information on Tegna sale to Standard General
Jun. 03, 2022 3:05 PM ETTEGNA Inc. (TGNA)APOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The Federal Communication Commission has asked for more information in regards to Tegna's (NYSE:TGNA) planned $5.4 billion sale to Standard General.
- One of the questions the FCC is asking concerns providing information on potential staffing cuts associated with the combination, according to a letter posted on Friday.
- Last month Tegna holders approved the sale to Standard General.
- The news was first reported by Bloomberg.
- Tegna (TGNA) in late February agreed to be sold to Standard General and Apollo Global (APO) for $24/share in cash.