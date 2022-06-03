FCC asks for more information on Tegna sale to Standard General

TEGNA office building in Tysons Corner, Virginia, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The Federal Communication Commission has asked for more information in regards to Tegna's (NYSE:TGNA) planned $5.4 billion sale to Standard General.
  • One of the questions the FCC is asking concerns providing information on potential staffing cuts associated with the combination, according to a letter posted on Friday.
  • Last month Tegna holders approved the sale to Standard General.
  • The news was first reported by Bloomberg.
  • Tegna (TGNA) in late February agreed to be sold to Standard General and Apollo Global (APO) for $24/share in cash.
