EarthRenew upsizes equity offering to $9.5M

Jun. 03, 2022 3:09 PM ETEarthRenew Inc. (VVIVF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • EarthRenew (OTCQB:VVIVF -19.5%) will offer for sale 38M units at an offering price of $0.25 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $9.5M.
  • Company will grant the agents an option to sell up to an additional 15% of the units sold under the offering.
  • Company intends to use the net proceeds for the acquisition of equipment for expansion of production facilities in Alberta and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • If this option is exercised in full, company will receive an additional $1.425M in gross proceeds for total aggregate gross proceeds of $10.925M.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about June 21, 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.