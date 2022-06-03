EarthRenew upsizes equity offering to $9.5M
Jun. 03, 2022 3:09 PM ETEarthRenew Inc. (VVIVF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- EarthRenew (OTCQB:VVIVF -19.5%) will offer for sale 38M units at an offering price of $0.25 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $9.5M.
- Company will grant the agents an option to sell up to an additional 15% of the units sold under the offering.
- Company intends to use the net proceeds for the acquisition of equipment for expansion of production facilities in Alberta and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- If this option is exercised in full, company will receive an additional $1.425M in gross proceeds for total aggregate gross proceeds of $10.925M.
- Offering is expected to close on or about June 21, 2022.