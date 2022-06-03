Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) approaches an eight-year high, +1.6% to nearly $100 in Friday's trading after crude oil prices extend their gains and J.P. Morgan reiterated an Overweight rating and $108 price target on the stock, saying the company's "re-rating story still has legs."

Exxon (XOM) shares have more upside following the "de-rating" that took place in the 2020 downturn, as investors are not fully accounting for its diversified portfolio, a much-improved balance sheet, a recently tripled commitment to stock buybacks, and its restraint on capital spending, JPM's Phil Gresh said, according to Karishma Vanjani at Barron's.

Exxon (XOM) is in better position to return capital to shareholders than Chevron (CVX), which has a similar profile and trades at a premium, Gresh said.

"With the company now fully shifted towards a mantra of capital discipline and the balance sheet back to a strong position, XOM is in much better shape to return more capital back to shareholders, while still pursing attractive growth opportunities at key assets," Gresh wrote.

Exxon Mobil's (XOM) long-term positioning "remains solid," but "the risk of a short-term reversal is now significantly higher," Vladimir Dimitrov writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.