Australian biotech Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) announced new data from its Phase II TACTI-002 trial on Friday, highlighting the efficacy of its lead candidate eftilagimod alpha in combination with Merck’s (MRK) anti-PD1 therapy Keytruda in 1st line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The global study conducted in partnership with Merck (MRK) was designed to evaluate the effect of the therapeutic combination on 114 patients who were enrolled without any selection for PD-L1 status, a biomarker indicating the response to Keytruda (PD-L1 all-comers).

As of data cut off on Apr. 15, the trial met the primary endpoint of Overall Response Rate (ORR), according to the company. The ORR by local read stood at 38.6% for the intent to treat population (44/144) and 42.7% for evaluable patients (44/103).

“Our ORR by local read of 38.6% in 1st line NSCLC patients is comparing favourably to historical results from anti-PD-1 monotherapies where response rates in PD-L1 all-comer trials are typically around 20%,” Immutep (IMMP) Chief Medical Officer Dr. Frederic Triebel remarked.

While 9.6% of patients discontinued the trial due to treatment-related adverse events, the safety profile of the drug was in line with previous findings for Keytruda monotherapy except for local injection site reactions, the company added.

“The data support continued late stage development in this indication,” Immutep (IMMP) said, noting the low discontinuation rate and the favorable efficacy of the therapy.

The readout was part of a presentation at the ongoing American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) 2022 Annual Meeting.

Read more Phase II TACTI-002 data disclosed during ASCO 2021.