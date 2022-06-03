Novavax: 'insufficient evidence' of causal relationship between COVID vaccine and myocarditis

Germany Begins Novavax Covid Vaccinations

Carsten Koall/Getty Images News

  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has responded to U.S. FDA briefing documents released earlier Friday on its COVID-19 vaccine candidate stating there is "insufficient evidence" of a causal relationship between NVX-CoV2373 and myocarditis and pericarditis.
  • The biotech said that data from its placebo-controlled studies indicate the rate of myocarditis -- a type of rare heart inflammation -- was similar between the vaccine and placebo arms (0.007% vs. 0.005%).
  • "We have learned that we can expect to see natural background events of myocarditis in any sufficiently large database, and that young males are at higher risk," Novavax (NVAX) said.
  • The company's shares are down 19% in late Friday afternoon trading.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald's Charles Duncan said Novavax (NVAX) was oversold following the release of the FDA documents and it maintaining his overweight rating. However, he cut his price target to $146 from $189 (~161% upside based on Thursday's close).
  • FDA researchers expressed concerns about cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in the treatment arms of pivotal trials for NVX-CoV2373.
