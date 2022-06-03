Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was upgraded to Overweight from Neutral with a $410 price target at J.P. Morgan on Friday, citing valuation with the stock currently trading at 15x EV/EBITDA and -23.5% YTD.

JPM analyst Adrian Heurta said he has "a positive perspective towards the [second half of the year] based on pricing acceleration, strong demand outlook coming from all end-use segments, and market tightness."

Heurta also believes Martin Marietta (MLM) is "expecting the impact on margins to be much lower in upcoming quarters as EBITDA guidance for the year was maintained despite big miss in Q1 while we see a better opportunity for them to offset costs through an aggressive pricing strategy across all product lines due to their large presence in states with very strong fundamentals."

Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) recently reported Q1 GAAP earnings of $0.39/share on revenues of $1.23B.