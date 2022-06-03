InvenTrust Properties announces private placement of $250M senior notes

Jun. 03, 2022 4:08 PM ETInvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) on Friday announced a private placement of $250M senior unsecured notes.
  • The notes in the offering comprise of $150M of 5.07% series A senior notes due Aug. 11, 2029 and $100M of 5.2% series B senior notes due Aug. 11, 2032.
  • The notes combined are expected to have a weighted average tenor of ~8.2 years and a weighted average fixed interest rate of 5.12%.
  • IVT expects to issue the notes on Aug. 11.
  • Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including repayment of indebtedness and future acquisitions.
