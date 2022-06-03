Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) and Poet LLC are set to benefit from the Biden administration's new $700M aid program for biofuel producers to mitigate the financial effects of COVID-19, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

ADM (ADM) and Poet will receive $50M each to cover losses at a combined 45 facilities, WSJ reported, citing U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

The program will assist 195 biofuel facilities that were forced to cut production or close down entirely during the early days of the pandemic.

The USDA estimates producers of biofuels sustained a combined $3.7B in unexpected losses from the pandemic.

