It's time for the sophomore weekend for Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick (NASDAQ:PARA) (NASDAQ:PARAA), and with stellar attendance, broadly positive reviews, healthy word-of-mouth and little competition, the film is likely to buzz the box-office tower yet again.

The long-in-the-making sequel gave Tom Cruise his first $100 million film opening, and it's piled up just over $191 million domestically and nearly $331 million on a worldwide basis so far.

With a Cruise-typical hold on gross business, the second weekend could end up huge as well: likely $50 million-plus, or even into the $60 million range, rivaling his previous opening weekends.

Its only wide-release competition is Sundance thriller Watcher (IFC Films), looking to score with a niche audience on solid reviews. Holdovers Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (DIS) and The Bob's Burgers Movie (DIS) will look to pad totals from those who aren't seeing (or who have already seen) the Top Gun sequel.

Otherwise, films have cleared out for Top Gun until next weekend brings a resumption of the summer blockbuster battle with Jurassic World: Dominion (CMCSA), which starts its international debuts this weekend.

Still looking for Cruise to juice their summer are the cinema stocks: AMC Entertainment (AMC); Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWF); Cinemark (CNK); (IMAX); Marcus (MCS); Reading International (RDI); Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF); National CineMedia (NCMI).