NuCana gets Nasdaq non-compliance notice on minimum bid price
Jun. 03, 2022 4:17 PM ETNuCana plc (NCNA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) said Friday it received a Nasdaq notice as it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price rule.
- NCNA has until Nov. 23 to regain compliance.
- If NCNA does not regain compliance within the 180-day grace period but meets all other listing standards, it may be eligible for an additional 180-day grace period.
- NCNA intends to regain compliance within the grace period and is currently evaluating its options for the same.
- The company's ADSs will continue to be listed on Nasdaq Global Select Market.
- If NCNA is unable to regain compliance prior to Nov. 23, it may seek to transfer its listing to Nasdaq Capital Market.