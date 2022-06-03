NuCana gets Nasdaq non-compliance notice on minimum bid price

Jun. 03, 2022 4:17 PM ETNuCana plc (NCNA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) said Friday it received a Nasdaq notice as it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price rule.
  • NCNA has until Nov. 23 to regain compliance.
  • If NCNA does not regain compliance within the 180-day grace period but meets all other listing standards, it may be eligible for an additional 180-day grace period.
  • NCNA intends to regain compliance within the grace period and is currently evaluating its options for the same.
  • The company's ADSs will continue to be listed on Nasdaq Global Select Market.
  • If NCNA is unable to regain compliance prior to Nov. 23, it may seek to transfer its listing to Nasdaq Capital Market.
