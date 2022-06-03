U.K.-based clinical-stage biotech Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) dropped ~6% in the post-market Friday after the company said that it is not currently in compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for listing on the Nasdaq.

Informing the issue on March 31, Nasdaq Stock Market LLC said that Freeline (FRLN) had 180 days, or until November 28, 2022, to regain compliance for continued listing of its American Depositary Shares.

Until then, the ADSs will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market with no impact on its business operations.

Freeline (FRLN) may “if appropriate, consider implementing available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement,” the company added, indicating a potentially additional 180 calendar day period to regain compliance.

