Freeline slips after disclosing noncompliance with Nasdaq listing rule

Jun. 03, 2022 4:19 PM ETFreeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Text NON COMPLIANCE on the card that lies on the calculator on the table next to the money

Volha Barysevich/iStock via Getty Images

U.K.-based clinical-stage biotech Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) dropped ~6% in the post-market Friday after the company said that it is not currently in compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for listing on the Nasdaq.

Informing the issue on March 31, Nasdaq Stock Market LLC said that Freeline (FRLN) had 180 days, or until November 28, 2022, to regain compliance for continued listing of its American Depositary Shares.

Until then, the ADSs will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market with no impact on its business operations.

Freeline (FRLN) may “if appropriate, consider implementing available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement,” the company added, indicating a potentially additional 180 calendar day period to regain compliance.

Freeline (FRLN) continues to enjoy a Strong Buy rating on Wall Street, with seven analysts covering the stock.

