Fuel distributor CW Petroleum files for $17M IPO, uplisting to Nasdaq

Fuel distributor CW Petroleum (OTCQB:CWPE) has filed to conduct a $17M initial public offering and uplist its shares to Nasdaq.

The filing didn’t state the number and price of the shares to be offered but said the company would be offering units consisting of common shares and warrants to buy additional shares. A filing fee schedule indicated the fuel distributor was seeking to raise $17.3M from the IPO, with an additional $17.2M from warrants exercised for shares.

CWPE shares are currently traded OTC. The company has applied to uplist to Nasdaq and conduct a reverse stock split of its common shares ahead of the IPO. EF Hutton is serving as lead underwriter.

After the closing, CW Petroleum Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Williams, who owns all of the company’s voting Preferred Class A stock, will control matters requiring stockholder approval, including the election of directors.

Based in Texas, CWPE is a wholesale distributor of traditional diesel and gasoline along with blended fuels such as biodiesel. For 2021, the company reported a net loss of $1.5M on revenue of $8.3M.

