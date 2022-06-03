The end of earnings season is within sight. However, there are still a number of important names set to report in the coming weeks, with key implications for sectors like software, autos, retail, and more.

In the week ahead, such high-profile names as Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP -5.6%), Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY -6.5%), and Nio Inc. (NYSE:NIO -4.1%) are all set to report quarterly earnings. Along with those key reports, below is a preview of the pertinent earnings to monitor in the week ahead.

Monday, June 6:

Coupa Software (COUP)

This cloud software firm is seen as an important indicator for the industry's growth, especially among smaller cloud-based players that benefited so strongly from COVID-19 trends. For example, when Coupa (COUP) cratered more than 30% after offering weak guidance in March, many of its peers plummeted as well. Goldman Sachs recently warned that COUP's earnings could “skew negative," so watch next week's earnings for a possible repeat of last quarter's outsized impact and contagion risk for cloud stocks.

Consensus EPS Estimates: $0.05

Consensus Revenue Estimates: 190.69M

What to Watch: Guidance

Also reporting: Chinese education tech companies Rise Education Cayman (REDU) and Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) are set to report on Monday. While the actual earnings numbers may not be overly important, commentary on regulatory issues and delisting prospects will be important for Chinese education stocks and perhaps Chinese ADRs broadly.

Tuesday, June 7

Dave and Buster's (PLAY)

While the Dallas-based restaurant and entertainment chain Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) has outperformed the market by falling only 8% year to date, much of its decline has come in the past two weeks leading up to earnings. Indeed, skepticism has built around its expensive acquisition of Main Event Entertainment at a time when consumer confidence is weakening. As U.S. consumers tighten their belts, Dave & Buster’s could be among the first and hardest hit stocks. So, any commentary on sales trends and traffic into locations could serve as key data points for investors to watch.

Consensus EPS Estimates: $1.14

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $440.63M

What to watch: Comments on consumer strength

JM Smucker Company (SJM)

This consumer-staples standby is generally promoted as a winner amid market downturns and choppiness. However, the jam-producer has been anything but sweet for investors as of late, falling nearly 12% in the past month as household-goods providers take a beating and a recall of peanut-butter products push shares lower. Management also has a tall task ahead of it in terms of shifting consumer sentiment, though it could be an inflection for many consumer-staple stocks if Smuckers (SJM) can indeed succeed in that.

Consensus EPS Estimates: $1.89

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $1.98B

What to Watch: Comments on consumer habits, supply chain issues

G-III Apparel (GIII)

Rounding out apparel retail, G-III Apparel (GIII) will offer an important perspective on retail demand and consumer trends with its broad base of home and licensed brands.

Consensus EPS Estimate: $0.55

Consensus Revenue Estimate: $592.87M

Things to Watch: Inventories

Wednesday, June 8

Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

Convenience stores were recently highlighted by Wells Fargo as offering a significant pocket of opportunity in a volatile market. Casey’s General Stores, a top pick at the bank, could make or break that thesis on Wednesday as it seeks to beat analyst estimates for the seventh quarter in the past eight.

Consensus EPS Estimates: $1.57

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $3.45B

What to watch: Comparable and net sales

Ollie’s Bargain Outlets (OLLI)

The story for Ollie’s (OLLI) is similar to Casey’s (CASY), though Ollie’s should benefit even more from consumers' bargain hunting as inflation escalates. Indeed, discounters have been on a roll as of late, with the market betting on the substitution effect elevating off-price retailers. That said, OLLI's key peer Big Lots (BIG) fell dramatically after a recent earnings disappointment, perhaps tempering bullishness on the subsector overall.

Consensus EPS Estimates: $0.31

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $417.53M

What to watch: Inventory, demand forecasts

Five Below ( NASDAQ: FIVE

This bargain-focused retailer has been a favorite among analysts ahead of its earnings report, as many expect an inflation-fueled consumer trade-down trend to benefit sales. But with the stock being sized up as potentially oversold, a positive earnings result could promote quite a pop in shares.

Consensus EPS Estimates: $0.58

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $653.96M

What to watch: Inventory

Thor Industries (THO)

Recreational-vehicle stocks were recently lambasted by analysts as suffering from a combination of diminishing demand and oversupply. As overproduction fears foment in the sector, earnings from Thor (THO) could either assuage or exacerbate these anxieties.

Consensus EPS Estimates: $4.79

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $4.18B

What to watch: Inventory issues

Thursday, June 9:

Nio Inc. (NIO)

This Chinese electric-vehicle manufacturer is set to report on Thursday, rounding out reports from the booming EV market in the Far East. [Run-on: As production stoppages and delivery slowdowns emanated through the quarter to be reported and into the current quarter, color on the market in China on both supply and demand sides moving forward will have broad implications for the scores of automakers taking aim at the growing market.] Morgan Stanley, for its part, sees Nio (NIO -4.1%) as a key candidate to rally into the release.

Consensus EPS Estimates: $(0.16)

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $1.47B

What to watch: Supply chain commentary on semiconductors, shutdowns

Signet Jewelers (SIG)

Signet Jewelers (SIG) is set to report earnings at a time that expectations reeled in significantly from the previous, holiday-boosted quarter. Still, with 2022 a boom year for weddings, the jewelry maker could be an underrated beneficiary. Options trading is already implying a double-digit share price move up or down after the print.

Consensus EPS Estimates: $2.38

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $1.81B

What to Watch: Supply chain commentary

DocuSign shareholders have endured a deep drop from pandemic highs as reopening has diminished demand for online solutions. Shares have fallen about 50% year to date, with analysts now eyeing the company as a takeover candidate. That said, Zoom’s (ZM) big earnings beat could offer some optimism on the sustainability of major pandemic winners. DOCU's earnings result on Thursday is likely to be a key pivot point for the stock in the post-pandemic era.

Consensus EPS Estimates: $0.46

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $581.85M

What to watch: full-year guidance

Finally, rounding out post-pandemic underperformers is StitchFix (SFIX). After a spate of pessimistic earnings results and commentaries from retail and ecommerce companies in earnings season thus far, already-marked declines for StitchFix (SFIX +0.2%) have exacerbated in 2022. While a new marketing chief is being touted as a step in the right direction, the market is clearly looking for something more. With shares about 90% off of their high, an earnings beat this time around would be pivotal to promoting a turnaround story. Conversely, with the benefit of recent earnings reactions in mind, a miss could crush shares.

Consensus EPS Estimates: $(0.56)

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $493.29M

What to watch: Inventory and supply chain commentary.

