Alkido Pharma announces 1-for-17 reverse stock split
Jun. 03, 2022 4:41 PM ETAIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Alkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) stated Friday it has received Board's approval to execute a 1-for-17 reverse stock split.
- The move is aligned to increase the market price per share of the company's stock to come into compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements.
- AIKI stock will begin trading on post-split basis on June 7, 2022. This will reduce the company's outstanding common stock from approximately 89.29M shares to approximately 5.25M shares.
- Stock is down 9% in after hours trading.
