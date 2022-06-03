Alkido Pharma announces 1-for-17 reverse stock split

Jun. 03, 2022 4:41 PM ETAIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Alkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) stated Friday it has received Board's approval to execute a 1-for-17 reverse stock split.
  • The move is aligned to increase the market price per share of the company's stock to come into compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements.
  • AIKI stock will begin trading on post-split basis on June 7, 2022. This will reduce the company's outstanding common stock from approximately 89.29M shares to approximately 5.25M shares.
  • Stock is down 9% in after hours trading.
  • Earlier: AIkido Pharma gets US patent for pancreatic cancer drug DHA-dFdC 
