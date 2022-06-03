Cboe Global Markets options average daily trading volume climbs 5% in May
Jun. 03, 2022 4:58 PM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) multiply-listed options average daily trading volume ("ADR") was 10.7M contracts in May, up 5.0% from April and +18.7% from May 2021, according to its monthly trading volume statistics.
- Furthermore, S&P 500 Index options volume saw a record month with a total of 45.5M contracts traded in May. ADV was also a record 2.2M contracts.
- Canadian equities ADV of 38M matched shares fell from 49.3M in the year-ago period, but remains elevated from 36.3M in April.
- Europe equities had an overall market share of 23.2% in May, the highest month since August 2018, Cboe said.
