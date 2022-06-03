Altisource Asset Management gets deficiency letter from NYSE
Jun. 03, 2022 4:58 PM ETAltisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) on Friday said it got a letter from the NYSE that the alternative lending company was not in compliance with certain listing rules.
- AAMC said it had until June 30 to submit to the NYSE a plan that would bring the company into compliance within 18 months from getting the letter.
- The company said it intends to submit a plan by the June 30 deadline.
- AAMC said the receipt of the letter did not affect the company’s business, operations or reporting requirements with the U.S. SEC.