  • AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) same-store residential rental revenue for April and May combined increased 13% from the prior-year period, the apartment REIT said Friday. The company attributed the better-than-expected performance to favorable underlying resident uncollectible lease revenue, higher-than-expected delinquent rent payments from COVID rental assistance programs, and better-than-expected occupancy and effective lease rates.
  • Same-store residential economic occupancy ticked up to 96.5% in May from 96.4% in April and 96.3% in Q1 2022.
  • The average asking rent on May 31, 2022 was about 9% higher than the average asking rent on Jan. 1, 2022, the company said.
