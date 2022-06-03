AvalonBay same-store residential rental revenue climbed in April and May period
- AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) same-store residential rental revenue for April and May combined increased 13% from the prior-year period, the apartment REIT said Friday. The company attributed the better-than-expected performance to favorable underlying resident uncollectible lease revenue, higher-than-expected delinquent rent payments from COVID rental assistance programs, and better-than-expected occupancy and effective lease rates.
- Same-store residential economic occupancy ticked up to 96.5% in May from 96.4% in April and 96.3% in Q1 2022.
- The average asking rent on May 31, 2022 was about 9% higher than the average asking rent on Jan. 1, 2022, the company said.
