Jun. 03, 2022

  • Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) has formally filed documents with Canada's Competition Tribunal to dismiss the case against its $16 billion acquisition of rival Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR), Bloomberg reports.
  • "There is no basis for any of the relief the commissioner seeks," Rogers says, and any issues can be "fully eliminated" by the divestment of Shaw's Freedom Mobile.
  • Rogers is seeking the application be dismissed entirely, or "in the alternative," a conditional approval "subject to the divestiture of Freedom."
  • On Monday, Rogers and Shaw agreed not to proceed with the deal until either a negotiated settlement with the Competition Bureau or a ruling from the Competition Tribunal.
