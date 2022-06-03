Rogers Communications files to dismiss antitrust objection to Shaw takeover
Jun. 03, 2022 5:04 PM ETRogers Communications Inc. (RCI), SJRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) has formally filed documents with Canada's Competition Tribunal to dismiss the case against its $16 billion acquisition of rival Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR), Bloomberg reports.
- "There is no basis for any of the relief the commissioner seeks," Rogers says, and any issues can be "fully eliminated" by the divestment of Shaw's Freedom Mobile.
- Rogers is seeking the application be dismissed entirely, or "in the alternative," a conditional approval "subject to the divestiture of Freedom."
- On Monday, Rogers and Shaw agreed not to proceed with the deal until either a negotiated settlement with the Competition Bureau or a ruling from the Competition Tribunal.