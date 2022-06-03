Recon Technology receives Nasdaq non-compliance notification

Jun. 03, 2022 4:58 PM ETRecon Technology, Ltd. (RCON)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) -3.3% post-market on Friday after saying it received a letter from Nasdaq that the company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, after the closing bid price fell $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days.

The company said it has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, until November 28, to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

Seeking Alpha contributor Gold Panda turned negative on Recon Technology (RCON) earlier this year after the company's enterprise value turned negative.

