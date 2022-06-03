ON Semi, VICI, Keurig Dr Pepper jump on S&P 500 additions

Jun. 03, 2022 By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Financial term S&P 500 written in shiny silver golden repeating words

DariaRen/iStock via Getty Images

  • Big changes are afoot in the S&P 500, as Dow Jones Indices shuffles three companies in and out of the index.
  • ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is up 6.5% after hours; VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is up 6.2%; and Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is up 5.4% postmarket as all three companies make the move to the S&P 500 Index.
  • Exiting the index to make room are Cerner (CERN), expected to be acquired soon by Oracle, as well as Under Armour (UAA) and IPG Photonics (IPGP).
  • Meanwhile, several names are joining the S&P SmallCap 600: Trinity Industries (TRN), Urban Outfitters (URBN), Yelp (YELP), LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP), and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD). Ironwood is up 2% after hours, and URBN is up 0.4% postmarket.
