Bristol-Myers Squibb withdraws sBLA for Reblozyl in non-transfusion beta thalassemia

Jun. 03, 2022

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has withdrawn a supplemental Biologics License Application for Reblozyl (luspatercept) for anemia with non-transfusion dependent beta thalassemia.
  • The pharma said it was doing so as it could not address questions posed by the U.S. FDA on the risk-benefit profile of the biologic based on phase 2 data.
  • Reblozyl is approved for transfusion-dependent anemia-associated beta thalassemia.
  • Earlier Friday, Bristol (BMY) said it was buying precision oncology biotech Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) for more than $4B.
