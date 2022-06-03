Bristol-Myers Squibb withdraws sBLA for Reblozyl in non-transfusion beta thalassemia
Jun. 03, 2022 By: Jonathan Block
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has withdrawn a supplemental Biologics License Application for Reblozyl (luspatercept) for anemia with non-transfusion dependent beta thalassemia.
- The pharma said it was doing so as it could not address questions posed by the U.S. FDA on the risk-benefit profile of the biologic based on phase 2 data.
- Reblozyl is approved for transfusion-dependent anemia-associated beta thalassemia.
