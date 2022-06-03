The Mexican government is close to reaching a deal with Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) over the future of the Zama offshore oilfield that could include additional investment from state-owned Pemex, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.

Talos (TALO) would agree not to file an arbitration claim against Pemex, as it once planned to do, and Pemex would remain operator of the field, according to a Bloomberg report, although specific deal terms are not determined.

The handling of Zama, which holds ~900M boe, is being closely watched by U.S. investors as a test of Lopez Obrador's commitment to respecting private contracts in the politically sensitive energy sector.

"It looks like an agreement is being reached. I myself told the company's manager that their investments are guaranteed," the president said at a news conference today.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) is considering various investments in Mexico's energy sector, including a liquefied natural gas plant, that could be worth $3B, Lopez Obrador also said, according to Reuters.

"With this man alone, it's $3 billion," the president reportedly said in specifically mentioning CEO Wes Edens.

Both Talos Energy (TALO) and New Fortress (NFE) reached 52-week intraday highs of $23.67 and $49.44, respectively, during Friday's trading.

Talos Energy (TALO) is an undervalued deepwater play with 75% upside, Fluidsdoc writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.