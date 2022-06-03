Recon Technology gets Nasdaq notification regarding minimum bid requirements
Jun. 03, 2022 5:47 PM ETRecon Technology, Ltd. (RCON)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) on Friday said it got a letter from Nasdaq notifying the company that it was not in compliance with listing rules on minimum bid price requirement.
- The letter resulted from the fact that the closing price of the company's shares was below $1/share for a period of 30 consecutive business days.
- As per Nasdaq listing rules, Recon has 180 days or until Nov. 28 to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.
- RCON said the notification had no immediate effect on the company's shares, which will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "RCON".