Recon Technology gets Nasdaq notification regarding minimum bid requirements

Jun. 03, 2022 5:47 PM ETRecon Technology, Ltd. (RCON)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) on Friday said it got a letter from Nasdaq notifying the company that it was not in compliance with listing rules on minimum bid price requirement.
  • The letter resulted from the fact that the closing price of the company's shares was below $1/share for a period of 30 consecutive business days.
  • As per Nasdaq listing rules, Recon has 180 days or until Nov. 28 to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.
  • RCON said the notification had no immediate effect on the company's shares, which will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "RCON".
