Boeing (NYSE:BA) will not launch a new jetliner in the next "couple of years" despite Airbus' widening sales lead in the narrowbody market, CEO Dave Calhoun said Friday, according to Bloomberg.

Boeing (BA) has been testing engine technology on defense programs such as the T-7 trainer and is not yet "mature," thus it will take "at least a couple of years before I'm confident that those tools are tested and mature enough to implement on the next airplane," Calhoun reportedly told the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference. "When that happens, then we design the next airplane. We don't do it the other way around."

The Boeing (BA) CEO is counting on new digital tools to revolutionize how aircraft are designed, built and tracked in the commercial market.

Calhoun reiterated at the conference that Boeing (BA) does not plan to raise equity in the near term.