Existing U.S. mortgage holders saw their collective tappable equity, or the amount available to borrow against a home while retaining a stake of at least 20%, increased by a record $1.2T in the first quarter, according to Black Knight's Mortgage Monitor Report released Monday.

As for home prices, which have been on a tear over the past year and felt by prospective homebuyers, “home price growth cooled – albeit very slightly – in April,” said Black Knight President Ben Graboske. Specifically, home prices gained 19.9% Y/Y in April compared with the upwardly revised record 20.4% increase in March.

"April’s decline is more likely a sign of deceleration caused by the modest rate increases in late 2021 and early 2022 when rates first began ticking upwards," Graboske added.

Historically high home prices loom amid a continued lack of supply, resulting in bad homebuying conditions. As of May 19, the payment-to-income ratio increased to 33.7%, just half a point shy from the previous record, according to Black Knight.

Meanwhile, the monthly principal and interest payment on the average-priced home with 20% down is up nearly $600 (44%) more than at the beginning of 2022 and $865 (+79%) more than before the pandemic, Black Knight noted. "Factoring in current income levels housing is now withing a whisper of the record low affordability seen at the peak of the market in 2006," Graboske explained. Take a look at how mortgage rates fared last week.

