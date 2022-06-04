Among this week's financial stocks that fell the most in the past five sessions, two are clearly linked to the decline in corporate debt issues. Moody's (MCO) and S&P Global (SPGI) both dropped after SPGI suspended guidance on weak debt issuance.

The financial stock that fell the most during the past five sessions (ended June 3), was Rocket Companies (RKT), operator of Rocket Mortgage, which dropped 7.3%, continuing its downward trajectory that started even before interest rates rose. In the past year, the stock has tumbled 54%.

Citigroup (C) sank 5.1% during the week after a report that it will recognize a loss of at least $50M for a "fat finger" trade that sparked a brief European stock flash crash in early May;

Moody's (MCO) dropped 4.7% during the week that Barclays downgraded the credit rating company on softer than expected debt issuance;

Credit Suisse (CS) dipped 4.7%; more than a week ago the bank denied a report that the bank was looking to replace its CEO; and

S&P Global (SPGI), down 4.7%, cited market volatility and uncertainty over the debt issuance environment for its move to suspend its previously issued guidance.

All five of the decliners also lost ground in the past month, quarter, YTD, and year.

Among the five biggest gainers for the week, three are Latin American-based firms, with Nu Holdings (NU), the Brazilian fintech operating as NuBank, jumping 27% in the past five sessions;

Next on the list, Medellin, Colombia-based Bancolombia (CIB) climbed 14%;

Upstart (UPST), which provides a AI-driven lending platform to banks, jumped 12%;

Insurance company BRP Group (BRP) increased 11%; and

Bogota, Colombia-based financial services firm Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL) rose 10% in the past five sessions.

Looking at a broader view, the Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) only fell 0.3% in a week when JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned of an economic "hurricane" approaching.