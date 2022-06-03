Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) continued reaping the benefits of Ozark's finale, riding its reliable hit to another week topping streaming ratings with a hefty 3 billion-plus minutes delivered.

The release of the series finale episodes of Ozark led all measured streaming programs by far in last week's numbers. And the episodes actually built their following with another week on the service, with Ozark streaming 3.329 billion minutes - easily 40% of all the minutes spent on the top 10 overall programs - in Nielsen's most recent weekly streaming ratings (for May 2-8).

That was more than good enough to clear the No. 2 program, another Netflix series with its final episodes out: Grace and Frankie (NFLX) streamed 880 million minutes, getting past yet another series with its finale in the books: Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Moon Knight was third with 715 million minutes.

Rounding out the overall top 10 were several more Netflix acquired series hits - CoComelon (701 million), Criminal Minds (523 million), Heartland (511 million) and NCIS (501 million) - as well as Disney+ (DIS) film Encanto at No. 8 (449 million), Amazon Prime Video's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Outer Range at No. 9 (425 million) and Netflix's (NFLX) Better Call Saul at No. 10 (379 million).

As happens fairly often, Netflix (NFLX) swept the top 10 slots on the acquired-series chart, led by CoComelon, Criminal Minds and Heartland.

The original-series list was well-represented on the overall list, with Ozark, Grace and Frankie, and Moon Knight on top. Those were followed by Amazon's Outer Range, though, and Amazon placed another series on the list at No. 10: The Wilds (262 million minutes).

The streaming movies chart was again all about what Disney+ (DIS) was doing. Its Encanto topped that list with 449 million minutes, just ahead of Netflix's (NFLX) U.S. Marshals with 354 million and Disney's (DIS) Turning Red with 340 million. Disney+ also slotted Moana back in at No. 10 with 146 million minutes streamed for the week.

(A reminder that Nielsen streaming ratings incorporate viewing from five major streamers: Amazon Prime Video (AMZN), Apple TV+ (NASDAQ:AAPL), Disney+ (DIS), Hulu (DIS) (CMCSA) and Netflix (NFLX).)

A few weeks from now will provide a competitive look at one series that made a splash this week: Netflix's huge viewership for Stranger Things last weekend isn't yet showing up in Nielsen's numbers.