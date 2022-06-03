Potential merger of top stainless steel producers would face hurdles, analysts say

Jun. 03, 2022 12:32 PM ETAperam S.A. (APEMY), ANIOYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Heap of shiny metal steel pipes with selective focus effect

Rost-9D/iStock via Getty Images

Acerinox (OTCPK:ANIOY) and Aperam (OTC:APEMY) said Friday they are in "very preliminary discussions" about a possible transaction that may result in a business combination that could create one of the world's largest producers of stainless steel.

Such a merger would make sense strategically but could face regulatory hurdles from the European Commission's competition watchdog, Jefferies analysts Alan Spence and Christopher LaFemina say, estimating a merger would give the combined company a 49% market share in Europe based on capacity.

The deal would create significant synergies and would give the new entity market leadership in Europe, the U.S. and Brazil, Renta 4 analyst Cesar Sanchez-Grande says, but would top the 40% market share limit the EU regulator normally sets, meaning the companies might have to cut capacity or sell some European assets.

A merger would bring top-line and cost synergies via improved pricing power, Morgan Stanley analysts say, noting a hypothetical 10% savings of non-raw material operating expenses in Europe would generate €100M annual pre-tax savings in stainless steel, raising the combined enterprise value by ~€700M, or 10%.

