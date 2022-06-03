Bioengineered human heart developer Biolife4D files for $17M IPO

Biolife4D (SAVU), which is developing bioengineered human hearts for research and possible transplantation, has filed to hold a $17.3M initial public offering.

The biotech company’s filing didn’t disclose the number and pricing of the shares to be offered, but said that the deal would likely include warrants and pre-funded warrants. A filing fee schedule indicated it was seeking to raise up to $17.3M.

Biolife4D has applied to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol SAVU. Aegis Capital is serving as lead bookrunner.

Based in Illinois, Biolife4D has been using 3D bioprinting technology to develop viable human hearts that could be used for research and possible transplantation. The company is currently working on developing a functional "mini-heart" that could be used for cardiotoxicity studies.

A development stage company, Biolife4D reported no revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

After the offering, Biolife4D Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Steven Morris will control a majority of the voting power of the company’s outstanding common stock.

