Gilead to resume all studies on blood cancer drug as FDA lifts partial hold
Jun. 03, 2022 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)
- Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) announced on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted the remaining partial clinical hold imposed on its studies for experimental blood cancer therapy magrolimab in lymphoma and multiple myeloma (MM).
- The decision followed a full review of safety data from the magrolimab lymphoma study, and the hold was lifted without a modification to safety language, Gilead (GILD) said, adding that there were no new safety signals.
- Accordingly, the FDA has now cleared all magrolimab studies to resume in the U.S. The company is currently restarting all global trials for the treatment, including the ENHANCE study in myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), which is on track for the first interim data read in 1H 2023.
- In April, the regulator removed the partial clinical hold on studies evaluating magrolimab in combination with chemotherapy azacitidine in MDS and acute myeloid leukemia (AML).