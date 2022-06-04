Communications stocks returned to downward movement for the past week - a week after the sector pulled off a broad rally - as economic uncertainty reigned in the past several days, including fretting about a potential recession even amid a strong jobs report.

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) fell 1% over the past five sessions, in line with a broader market drop as S&P 500 stocks fell just over 1% for the week.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was tops among big-company gainers over the past five sessions. The stock rose 6% over that period, and GOOG is stringing together a good couple of weeks: Since an intraday low of $2,045.28 on May 24, the stock is up 12%.

Netflix (NFLX), meanwhile, had a recently rare up week during which it celebrated a big Memorial Day weekend splash for the new season of Stranger Things, as well as a positive note from Guggenheim and another streaming ratings win for its hit Ozark. Netflix stock finished up 4% over the past five sessions.

Meanwhile, the large-cap losers list was led by foreign telecoms, often a defensive choice in market downturns. América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) fell 7.1% for the period; Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) slipped 6.5%; and France's Orange (ORAN) fell 5.6%, while Lumen Technologies (LUMN) - last week's top large-cap gainer with a 13% increase - gave some back this week, falling 5.4% for the period.

Paramount Global (PARA), meanwhile, also took a hit, falling 4.9% over the past five sessions, and dinged on Thursday by a downgrade at Wolfe Research.

The top five gainers over the past five sessions among large-cap Communications Services stocks and larger ($10B market cap or more):

Alphabet Class A (GOOGL), +6.3% ;

; Alphabet Class C (GOOG), +5.8% ;

; Match Group (MTCH), +5.6% ;

; Baidu (BIDU), +5.3% ;

; Netflix (NFLX), +4% .

The top five decliners over the past five sessions among large-cap Communications Services stocks and larger ($10B market cap or more):