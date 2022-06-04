Fintech firm Q2 Holdings said to put sale on hold after bids were below expectations
Jun. 04, 2022 11:13 AM ETQ2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Fintech firm Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) is said to put its sale efforts on hold after offers came in below expectations.
- Q2 (QTWO) solicited offers in May, though bids came in too low, according to a Barron's report. QTWO may engage with some buyers in a couple of months, one banker told the publication.
- Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) soared 22% on May 17 after a Bloomberg report that the provider of banking software was considering its options after getting takeover interest. QTWO was said to be fielding interest from possible private equity buyers.
- QTWO is scheduled to present at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference on June 14.