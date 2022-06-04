Abbott has restarted baby formula production at Michigan facility
Jun. 04, 2022
- Abbott (NYSE:ABT) on Saturday said it restarted production of baby formula at its Sturgis, Mich., plant that had been shut down for months.
- The facility is initially producing Elecare and other specialty formulas. The company said product will be available to consumers around June 20.
- Abbott added it is working to restart production of Similac as soon as possible.
- To deal with the shortage, the federal government has been importing formula from overseas.
- On June 2, it was reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will investigate the U.S. FDA's response to the formula recall.