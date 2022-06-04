Hedge fund D1 Capital said to fall almost 23% this year through May
Jun. 04, 2022 11:54 AM ETBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Hedge fund D1 Capital Partners is said to have plummeted 22.5% through May.
- Dan Sundheim's D1 fund fell 4% in May, with stocks falling 13%, while private investments were flat, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited people familiar. So for this year, D1’s public market portfolio dropped 44%, while its closely-held companies fell 8%, the people said.
- The D1 performance comes after Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Management is said to have plunged almost 52% so far this year as it main hedge fund was again hurt in May, when it dropped 14.2%, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. The hedge fund is also reducing management fees after the steep losses.
- Last month, multiple media reports said that Melvin Capital, the hedge fund that was pummeled by the GameStop (GME) short squeeze last year, was said to plan to wind down. Melvin, run by Gabe Plotkin, planned to shut down and return cash to investors.
- D1's Sundheim is scheduled to present at the 2022 Sohn Investment Conference for charity on Thursday.