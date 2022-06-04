Pfizer's Ibrance + letrozole misses overall survival endpoint for metastatic breast cancer

Jun. 04, 2022 4:00 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Unrecognizable female gynocologist looking at a mammogram at the hospital

andresr/E+ via Getty Images

  • Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Ibrance (palbociclib) failed to meet statistical significance for overall survival in a phase 3 trial as a first-line combination treatment for ER+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer.
  • Results showed that after a median follow-up of 90 months, patients receiving Ibrance+ letrozole saw median overall survival of 53.9 months vs median of 51.2 months with letrozole alone.
  • Overall survival was a secondary endpoint in the PALOMA-2 trial. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival.
  • In a 2016 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, median progression-free survival was 24.8 months (vs. 14.5 months with letrozole alone) which researchers said was "longer than that seen in other phase 3 studies involving women with advanced breast cancer."
  • Pfizer (PFE) said the overall survival analysis included many patients with missing survival data and who were censored from the 2016 publication.
  • Results were presented on Saturday at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.
  • In 2021, Pfizer (PFE) received a patent term extension for Ibrance to March 2027.
