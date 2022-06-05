AstraZeneca Enhertu data could expand use in breast cancer
Jun. 05, 2022 11:46 AM ETAZNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- New data on AstraZeneca's (AZN) Enhertu (trastuzumab) could position the oncologic for expanded use in breast cancer.
- Results from the phase 3 DESTINY-Breast04 study released Sunday showed that patients treated with Enhertu saw a 49% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death versus other chemotherapy in patients with HER2-low metastatic breast cancer with HR-positive disease.
- Also, median progression-free survival of 10.1 months was observed in the Enhertu group compared to 5.4 months with chemotherapy.
- Median overall survival of 23.9 months was seen with Enhertu versus 17.5 months with chemotherapy.
- DESTINY-Breast04 was conducted in patients whose tumors express low levels of the protein HER2. This group accounts for more than half of all breast cancer patients.