Grubhub co-founder Matt Maloney was said to work with private equity firm General Atlantic to consider buying the food delivery outfit back after he sold it to Just Eat Takeaway (OTC:JTKWY) for $7.3 billion last year.

Maloney decided against purchasing the company earlier this year, according to a Sunday Times report, citing unidentified sources. The 60% drop in Just Eat Takeaway's shares this year could bring him back, the paper said.

The Grubhub bid news comes after the Sunday Times reported a week ago Just Eat Takeaway (OTC:JTKWY) may need to write down £5 billion ($6.3 billion) from the sale of Grubhub.

Grubhub may fetch as low £1 billion in a possible sale after failing to receive significant interest from strategic buyers, according to the Times report, which cited multiple unidentified sources.

Just Eat Takeaway announced in April that it's actively working with advisers to find a strategic partner for a partial or full sale of Grubhub.

Just Eat Takeaway has been under pressure since last fall to sell or spin off Grubhub as investor Cat Rock Capital had been urging the company to explore options for the Grubhub business.