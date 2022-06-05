Billionaire activist Carl Icahn is said to plan to drop his proxy fight with supermarket giant Kroger (NYSE:KR) over its treatment of pregnant pigs.

Icahn said he likely wouldn't win a battle with the supermarket chain after losing a similar fight with McDonald's (MCD), according to a WSJ report, which cited a letter Icahn plans to send to Kroger (KR) and McDonald's holders.

“I congratulate the McDonald’s team on their victory in this proxy engagement and, after much contemplation, given the company’s financial position, I believe the same outcome will result at Kroger,” Icahn said in the letter, according to the WSJ.

McDonald's holders last month voted to re-elect all 12 of the fast-food chain's directors. Preliminary results indicated that Icahn's two nominees received approximately 1% of the company's outstanding shares and were not elected to the McDonald's board.

Icahn began his fight with McDonald's (MCD) in February in when he nominated two board members in a dispute with the company over its treatment of pigs.

In late March he also targeted Kroger (KR) and nominated two directors to the supermarket chain's board in his push for better treatments of pigs.