Japan +0.71%.

China +1.05%. China Caixin / Markit Services PMI (May) 41.4 (expected 47.3).

Hong Kong +1.09% Hong Kong's PMI for May is 54.9 hits its highest since March 2011.

Australia -0.30%. Australian Job Ads +0.4% m/m in May.

Australian monthly inflation gauge comes in at +1.1% m/m (prior -0.1%).

India -0.34%.

New Zealand markets are closed Monday, 6 June 2022 for a holiday.

Oil futures jumped on Monday, with Brent rising above $120 a barrel after Saudi Arabia hiked prices for its crude sales in July, signaling tight supply even after OPEC+ agreed to accelerate output increases over the next two months.

Brent crude was up 91 cents, or 0.8%, at $120.63 a barrel at 0343 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 93 cents, or 0.8%, at $119.80 a barrel.

Gold prices edged higher on Monday, supported by a slight pullback in U.S. Treasury yields, although bullion’s outlook remained vulnerable to aggressive interest rate hikes by central banks.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,853.43 per ounce, as of 0208 GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,856.20.

In other metals, silver climbed 1.5% to $22.24 per ounce and palladium added 1.6% to $2,007.18.

Platinum rose 0.6% to $1,019.79 per ounce, after hitting its highest since late March at $1,032.50 on Friday.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.47%; S&P 500 +0.59%; Nasdaq +0.78%.