Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; private survey shows Chinese services activity contracted in May

Jun. 06, 2022 1:12 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan +0.71%.

China +1.05%. China Caixin / Markit Services PMI (May) 41.4 (expected 47.3).

Hong Kong +1.09% Hong Kong's PMI for May is 54.9 hits its highest since March 2011.

Australia -0.30%. Australian Job Ads +0.4% m/m in May.

Australian monthly inflation gauge comes in at +1.1% m/m (prior -0.1%).

India -0.34%.

New Zealand markets are closed Monday, 6 June 2022 for a holiday.

Oil futures jumped on Monday, with Brent rising above $120 a barrel after Saudi Arabia hiked prices for its crude sales in July, signaling tight supply even after OPEC+ agreed to accelerate output increases over the next two months.

Brent crude was up 91 cents, or 0.8%, at $120.63 a barrel at 0343 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 93 cents, or 0.8%, at $119.80 a barrel.

Gold prices edged higher on Monday, supported by a slight pullback in U.S. Treasury yields, although bullion’s outlook remained vulnerable to aggressive interest rate hikes by central banks.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,853.43 per ounce, as of 0208 GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,856.20.

In other metals, silver climbed 1.5% to $22.24 per ounce and palladium added 1.6% to $2,007.18.

Platinum rose 0.6% to $1,019.79 per ounce, after hitting its highest since late March at $1,032.50 on Friday.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.47%; S&P 500 +0.59%; Nasdaq +0.78%.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.