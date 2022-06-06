HIVE Blockchain reports 273.4 BTC produced in May 2022
Jun. 06, 2022 1:54 AM ETHIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) reported global Bitcoin and Ethereum mining operations for May 2022, with a BTC HODL balance of 3,186 Bitcoin as of May 2, 2022.
- The company produced 273.4 BTC (compared to 268.8 BTC in April 2022) with 2.15 Exahash of Bitcoin mining capacity at the start of May which increased to 2.18 Exahash of Bitcoin mining capacity at the end.
- Total bitcoin equivalent production in May 2022 stood at 459.2 BTC equivalent produced, 14.8 BTC Equivalent produced per day on average, 3.4 Exahash of BTC Equivalent Hashrate.
- Meanwhile, the Ethereum mining capacity at the start of May stood at 6.26 which increased to 6.26 Terahash of Ethereum mining capacity at the end of the month.
- Bitcoin mining hash power grew by 8% this month, through installations and electrical upgrades.
- "In May we produced an average of 8.8 BTC per day, and we are pleased to note that as of today, we are producing approximately 9.2 BTC a day even after the recent difficulty increase of 5.5%."," Executive Chairman Frank Holmes commented.