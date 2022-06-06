Gaotu Techedu Non-GAAP EPADS of RMB 0.36, revenue of RMB 724.62M

Jun. 06, 2022 2:10 AM ETGaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Gaotu Techedu press release (NYSE:GOTU): Q1 Non-GAAP EPADS of RMB 0.36.
  • Revenue of RMB 724.62M (-62.7% Y/Y).
  • Gross billings were RMB 318.1M, compared with gross billings of RMB 1,181.3M in the same period of 2021.
  • Net income margin of 7.4% and a non-GAAP net income margin of 12.8%.
  • Non-GAAP gross profit margin increased to 73.1% from 71.8% in the same period of 2021.
  • Total net revenues for the second quarter of 2022 are expected to be between RMB438 million and RMB458 million, representing a decrease of 79% to 80% on a year-over-year basis vs. estimated decline of 91.02%.
