Advanced Micro Devices, NIO join forces to supply chips to the Chinese EV maker
Jun. 06, 2022 2:47 AM ETAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), NIOBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has collaborated with Chinese EV manufacturer NIO (NYSE:NIO) to supply chips to the Chinese electric vehicle.
- NIO will use AMD's EPYC family of processors in its HPC (high-performance computing) platform to help speed up AI deep learning training, save costs and shorten product development cycles, according to AMD.
- The processor combines the microarchitecture of enhanced Zen 3 cores with up to 32 MB L3 cache per core, a new cache architecture, and high clock frequency, according to AMD.
- The AMD's chips will only be used in NIO's vehicle development, instead of in production vehicles.