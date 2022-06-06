Trillion Energy International prices $12M mixed securities offering

Jun. 06, 2022 4:03 AM ETTrillion Energy International Inc. (TRLEF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Trillion Energy International (OTCQB:TRLEF) has priced public offering of units of the company at a price of $0.31/unit for gross proceeds of up to $12M.
  • Each unit will consist of one common share of the company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.
  • Each warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share for an exercise price of $0.50 for period of 36 months following the closing date of the Offering.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about June 24, 2022.
  • Agents over-allotment is an additional 15% of the units sold under the offering at the issue price.
  • Net proceeds will be used to fund the development of the SASB gas fields, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
